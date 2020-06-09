The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Programme (NEIP), John Kumah, is making a case for his election as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region.

He said he represents a ‘new hope’ and a better alternative for the party in the constituency.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, John Kumah said while the work of the incumbent Member of Parliament Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi is appreciated, he believes that it is time for another person with fresh ideas to come on board to represent the people of Ejisu.

“This is the time that the constituency, especially the youth, is setting different priorities job creation, other economic opportunities, youth empowerment. They want to see a new paradigm shift in the development agenda of Ejisu and I think that I present the best alternative and new hope of strategy to place the development of Ejisu on a new pedestal,” he said.

He said with many young people in the constituency in need of jobs and other economic opportunities, he is the best person to deliver with given his experience in managing young people and promoting businesses.

“It is just a matter of changing times and leadership has its own timing. This is the best time for a change and a more young and dynamic individual like John Kumah to also come and lead so that they [constituents] can also experience the new ideas that I am bringing on board… Many of them have completed school, they are looking for jobs, there are no jobs meanwhile they know that Ejisu has the potential to give them jobs,” he said.

‘Ending galamsey’

Highlighting other problems in the constituency, Mr. Kumah said the constituency, although victims of illegal mining activities from upstream have some people engaged in the act despite its negative effects.

He said the illegal mining activities in the area are driven “the lack of opportunity and the need to survive” hence proving alternative sources of livelihood for the constituents will help curb the menace.

He stressed that he is passionate about ensuring that the Boankra inland port project which is yet to materialize, will be done to employ young people in the constituency.

Mr. Kumah is competing with two other aspirants; the incumbent MP and deputy roads minister, Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi as well as Abena Pokua Amoah-Boaitey in the primaries, which is scheduled for Saturday June 20, 2020.