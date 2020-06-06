The Eastern Regional Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Jeff Konadu has denied allegations by a disqualified aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Abuakwa South constituency, that members of the Vetting Committee were hostile to her during her vetting.

Madam Gloria Ofori-Boadu while speaking on Eyewitness News said the committee members were hostile to her.

“Even the vetting that they used to disqualify me, I virtually had to flee because it was horrible. They were mean and there were so many insecurities. In fact, I was virtually harassed. And I said to myself, I have chaired a vetting committee before in Kumasi and we treated aspirants with decorum, utmost respect and dignity because we are all party members who are working together for the realisation of democracy and personal freedom in Ghana and in Africa.”

“When I went in there I was given a petition from some constituency executives and I was asked to say something and I said all the allegations are not true. Then the Vice-Chair of the Eastern Region whispered to him that the verdict has been decided.”

Mr. Konadu in reacting to the allegations levelled against the vetting committee on the same program, denied them saying they are all untruth.

“I don’t think there was anything moody or any kind of atmosphere when she came to the vetting room. I think she is not being truthful. If she claimed that the Vetting Committee was hostile or was anything to her then, she is not being truthful.”

“If you say that someone was hostile then it is not the case. I was sitting in the room and prominent people were in the room. She [Gloria] is a lawyer and if she herself can be truthful to herself then she cannot accuse all these people of being hostile to her and I’m really disappointed in Gloria,” he said.

The Regional Secretary, however, urged Madam Gloria Ofori-Boadu to help push for the collective good of the party rather than going on radio to issue threats of voter apathy.

“I do not see why she is now on radio beating war drums. What I believe she has to do is to come back and really work for the party so that next time when she comes, she may have a good platform to contest. If she is singing war drums, remember the party is there waiting for her.”

“I think she should rather come back and let’s find a way to help build this party so that all of us can win the presidency and the MP so that we can continue to provide this ever good governance we are giving to the people of Ghana but if she thinks she is going to be on the radio telling us that people are going to vote against our party then, I’m sorry she is not trying to play ball,” he urged Madam Gloria Ofori-Boadu.

Background

The NPP in the Eastern Region had in March disqualified 15 aspirants ahead of its parliamentary primaries.

The 15 aspirants who were from nine constituencies were not recommended to contest as parliamentary candidates.

The party in a statement said a “detailed report and reasons for their disqualification will be sent to the National Headquarters for consideration and final approval.”

Sixty-four candidates were passed in all in the region after the vetting. Notable among the candidates who did not pass the vetting process was Gloria Ofori-Boadu who had been disqualified from contesting the Abuakwa South constituency.

The Eastern Regional Secretary of the Party, Jerry Konadu, said aspirants who were unhappy with their disqualification could appeal.

