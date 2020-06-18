The Chairman of the UK branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwaku Nkansah Paanii has wished parliamentary aspirants in the party’s June 20 primaries the best of luck.

The parliamentary primaries are expected to be held in 165 constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

It is to give the party the opportunity to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections.

In a press statement, Mr. Nkansah appealed to all delegates and aspirants to put the party first and be mindful of their passion for Ghana’s democracy during the exercise.

He stated, “The party is bigger than all of us and the party serves the people of Ghana, Ghanaians and the world are watching how we conduct ourselves in the primaries, as we are their beacon of hope and aspiration.”

He charged party members have in mind the one objective of winning four more years for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP party.

Barring any hitches, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the NPP will head to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates for constituencies where the party has sitting MPs.

However, three constituencies have been suspended from the primaries due to certain developments which have cropped up in those areas.

They are Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Gushegu in the Northern Region and Dormaa Central in the Bono Region.

To observe social and physical distancing, the June 20 primaries of the party would be held on an electoral area basis, per the Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) designation.

Read below the full statement from Kwaku Nkansah Paanii:

NPP UK wishes all Parliamentary Aspirants the best on Saturday 20th June 2020

The NPP United Kingdom wishes all aspirants well in the upcoming primaries on Saturday 20th June 2020.

As we go to choose and affirm legislators for our august parliament, let us be mindful of our passion for our great country, Ghana, be empathetic of our great people – the people of Ghana, and let us all, in the spirit of cordiality, affinity and patriotism, work with the one objective in mind – winning 4 more years for Nana and Our Great Elephant Party.

The party is bigger than all of us and the party serves the people of Ghana. We believe in the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his very excellent team.

Ghanaians and the world are watching how we conduct ourselves in this primaries, especially as we are their beacon of hope and aspiration.

We are stronger when we are united.

Let us all bond together, irrespective of the choices we make this Saturday and together, let us give Ghana, our very best shot.

We cannot fail our people, neither can we fail our Leader and President – His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo. We have spearheaded the best democratic dispensation in Ghana and in Africa.

This weekend, as trailblazers, let us prove to the world, that we continue to hold those ideals dearly.

On behalf of the NPP UK, I wish you all well.

God Bless our NPP

God Bless Ghana

And Make our Nation, Great and Strong.

Kwaku Nkansah Paanii

NPP UK Chairman