The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has wished all aspirants the best of luck ahead of it parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

The primaries will come off tomorrow, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The party in a statement signed by it General Secretary, John Boadu, noted, “The party is particularly grateful to the aspiring Parliamentary Candidates who graciously decided to withdraw their Nomination from the contest to support other Candidates in deference to the interventions made by some party elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) in the supreme interest of the party.”

“The party is equally thankful to the teeming supporters of all the aspiring Candidates for their cooperation thus far. In respect of aspiring Parliamentary Candidates who have been cleared by NEC to contest in the primaries, the party congratulates them on this feat and wishes them the very best of luck in the primaries,” the statement added.

The party further appealed to its members and stakeholders in the primaries to adhere to all laid down procedures in the conduct of the primaries.

“If COVID-19 could not stop these countries from organizing public elections, then it certainly should not be able to stop the NPP and Ghana from undertaking similar exercise. Of course, not when we have a President in H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose popularity has risen the most during this period of a global health crisis for the exemplary leadership he had shown in fighting the pandemic.”

“The NPP, on the basis of the foregoing, wishes to use this opportunity to appeal to all stakeholders particularly the party’s rank and file to once again strictly adhere to the rules of engagement spelt out by the National Executive Committee including the COVID-19 health protocols for the conduct of the exercise, and accordingly approach same with the necessary finesse and candour that it deserves,” the party further noted.

About the NPP primaries

The election, which was supposed to have come off on April 25, 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the related restrictive measures announced by the President.

At a Steering Committee meeting held on Monday, June 1, 2020, the party agreed to hold the election in electoral areas rather than at the constituency level in order to ensure social distancing.

A total of 374 aspirants are contesting in 168 constituencies.

325 out of the number are men and 51 women.

67 of the aspirants are contesting unopposed and will be acclaimed by delegates of the party in the various constituencies.

