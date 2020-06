Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Krowor constituency, has won the New Patriotic Party primary in the area.

Her win by three votes was confirmed after a recount.

She polled 362 of the votes to the 359 garnered by her closest challenger, Emmanuel Laryea.

A third candidate, Eric Aykwei Okine, polled a single vote.

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye is currently the Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister.