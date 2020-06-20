Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of former Vice President, the late Aliu Mahama has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency of the Northern Region.

He was declared the winner of the polls after garnering 244 of the valid votes cast on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

His contenders in the race, Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and Baba Osman Daney managed to secure 210 and 139 votes respectively.

The Yendi constituency was a safe seat for the NPP until 2008 when it was won by an independent candidate.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, who is also the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani, recaptured the seat in 2012 before retaining it in 2016 but decided not to run again; paving way for the three aspirants to battle for the parliamentary candidate slot.

Farouk Aliu Mahama is a Certified International Supply Chain Professional who is currently the Deputy Procurement Manager of the Ghana Cocoa Board.

He has promised to leverage his network to uplift the people of Yendi.

Integral to the area’s development will be investment from outside, which he said he was working to bring to Yendi.