Delegates of the New Patriotic Party in the Adentan constituency have given their Member of Parliament, Yaw Buaben Asamoa the clearance to lead them into the 2020 elections as their parliamentary candidate.

He was given the green light after the NPP’s parliamentary primaries held today, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Buaben Asamoa was challenged by Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey, Freda Agyemang Sarpong, Zack Rahman and Alfred Ababio Kumi.

Mr. Asamoa won the primary with 422 votes.

His closest contender, Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey had 217 votes with Rahman Zak polling 83 votes. Alfred Ababio Kumi had 10 votes, while Freda Agyemang Sarpong garnered seven votes.

Mr Buaben Asamoa, who is the Director of Communication for the NPP, unseated Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore of the NDC in the 2016 elections to become the MP for the area.

Prior to the elections, constituency Chair, Emmanuel Kwasi Mantey had made claims that the incumbent cannot retain the seat even if he wins the primaries.

The Adentan seat is considered to be a swing seat since the last two incumbent MPs have lost the seat.