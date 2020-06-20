Confusion broke out at the Avenor electoral area of the Okaikoi South constituency in the Greater Accra Region after a vote was wrongfully cast for a delegate.

After the initial vote, another person with the right documents matching the information in the album also showed up to cast his ballot.

Surprisingly, he only found his name already ticked as a delegate who had already voted.

Citi News‘ Nii Armah Ammah who reported from the constituency said the police were working to calm tensions after the exchange of words and near scuffle.

The June 20, 2020 phase two of the parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are being held within the electoral areas to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, the process has been fraught with challenges in some constituencies across the country.

67 constituencies will have candidates going unopposed with 101 constituencies having open contests.

A total of 374 aspirants are contesting in 168 constituencies in the primaries.

325 men and 51 women are contesting to represent the party as the parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections.

Confusion mars voting at Quarshie Idun polling centre in Bantama

A free for all fight also erupted at the Quarshie Idun polling centre in the Bantama constituency today, June 20, 2020, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.

The fight was triggered after some delegates were prevented from voting.

The Bantama constituency contest is between incumbent Member of Parliament, Daniel Okyem Aboagye and Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Asenso-Boakye.

Few hours into the primaries today, Saturday, Daniel Okyem Aboagye alleged manipulation of the constituency register insisting that delegates who are now officers of the BNI are allowed to vote at some of the centres.

There was exchange of blows at the Quarshie Idun polling centre when one of the party members who worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was prevented from voting allegedly by polling agents of Okyem Aboagye.

This resulted in fisticuffs.