A free for all fight erupted at Quarshie Idun polling centre in the Bantama constituency today, June 20, 2020, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.

The fight was triggered after some delegates were prevented from voting.

The Bantama constituency contest is between incumbent Member of Parliament, Daniel Okyem Aboagye and Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Few hours into the primaries today, Saturday, Daniel Okyem Aboagye alleged manipulation of the constituency register.

He alleged that delegates who are now officers of the BNI are allowed to vote at some of the centres.

There was exchange of blows at the Quarshie Idun polling centre when one of the party members who worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was allegedly prevented from voting by polling agents of Okyem Aboagye.

This resulted in fisticuffs.

Meanwhile, reinforcement of Police arrived at the Quarshie Idun Polling station to bring the situation under control.

Commenting on the development, the incumbent MP for the area, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, said he suspects some form of manipulation going on and he feels he has been treated unfairly.

“We know that national security and BNI personnel are not supposed to vote. We don’t expect them to show up and vote. We heard from Bantama that a BNI officer showed up and voted. Over here, we understand the guy works with Foreign Affairs or BNI and he came here to vote. That is what my agent was challenging and the guy wanted to fight him. That is what is going on. We also have about 21 delegates with the BNI and National security whose names are on the party album. I am the incumbent MP but I have not been given a copy of the register as I speak to you right now. That is not fair. There is some manipulation going on and I will deal with it when we get to the bridge.”