A High Court in Kumasi has placed an interim injunction on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in the Subin Constituency.

This follows a suit filed by 51 delegates in the constituency seeking an interim injunction on the primary due to what the removal of their names from the constituency album and their suspension.

In their writ of summons, the plaintiffs prayed the court to restrain the “defendants from using any illegal, unlawful and wrongful photo album for the purposes of conducting the election in the Subin NPP Constituency Parliamentary primaries scheduled to take place on the 20th day of June, 2020.”

The plaintiffs, which include Yahaya Iddrisu, Isaac Nimako, Yaa Boagyewaa, among others were also seeking a declaration that their suspension was unlawful.

“A declaration that the unilateral suspension of the plaintiffs by the defendants with the intention to disenfranchise them from participating in the scheduled NPP Subin Parliamentary Primaries Election on the 20th day of June 2020 is illegal, unlawful and wrongful.”

The defendants in the case are the Electoral Commission, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Ashanti Regional branch of the NPP, the Subin Constituency Chairman of the Constituency and the Subin Constituency Secretary.

The NPP will on Saturday, June 20, 2020, organise its parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament.

A total of 374 aspirants are contesting in 168 constituencies.

67 of the aspirants are contesting unopposed and would be acclaimed by delegates of the party in the various constituencies.

Primaries in Gushegu in the Northern Region, Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region and Dormaa Central in the Bono Region were earlier put on hold due to certain developments.

The decision was however rescinded, thus paving the way for primaries to be held in the aforementioned constituencies.

In Gushegu and Dormaa Central, the aspirants will contest unopposed while in the Kwadaso constituency, the primary has been slated on June 24, 2020.

