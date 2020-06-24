The Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has defeated the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso constituency, Dr. Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah in today’s [Wednesday, June 24, 2020] primary to emerge as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the area.

The NPP’s primary for the Kwadaso constituency was put on hold following a dispute over the voters’ album. It was thus rescheduled for Wednesday after all the concerns were resolved by the party leadership.

There was heavy security presence in the area as about 95 police officers and 35 military officers were deployed to maintain calm at the at various polling centres when voting began.

At the end of the elections, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko polled 172 votes while the incumbent Dr. Samiu Nuamah had 158 votes.

A third aspirant in the race, Vincent Frimpong Manu managed to secure 48 votes.

Addressing the press after his declaration, Dr. Nyarko pledged to ensure unity within the party at the constituency level and also drive development in the area.

“They have rewarded me because of what I have done. They have rewarded me because they know that when I become the MP for Kwadaso I will be able to move the constituency forward. They are persuaded that I will be able to unite the constituency.”

He further stressed his resolve to ensure that he reachs out to his other aspirants to work together for the unity and development of the constituency.

“We shall still work together… I am peace-loving and I will make sure that peace and unity reigns in this constituency,” he added.

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko is a product of the University of Cape Coast where he obtained his first degree in Education. He then proceeded to the University of Munich for his Masters and PhD degrees. Before his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, Dr Kingsley Nyarko was the Executive Director of Danquah Institute, a Policy and Research think-tank and a Senior lecturer at University of Ghana.