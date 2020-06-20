Four out of the seven Members of Parliament in the Western Region who contested in the just-ended New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries have been unseated.

The MPs include Ato Panford of Shama Constituency and Patrick Bogyako Saime of the Amenfi East Constituency.

Mpohor legislator, Alex Agyekum and Joe Mensah of the Kwesimintsim constituency have both lost their re-election bid.

Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr. Prince Armah won the Kwesimintsim primary with 222 votes against the incumbent – Joe Mensah’s 167.

Dr. Armah after his declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC) official told Citi News’ Akwasi Agyei Annim he will unite the party for a win in the general elections.

Below is full results from the NPP’s parliamentary primaries in the Western Region:

Takoradi

Hon. Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah (Incumbent) – 343 Janet Edna Nyame – 197

Shama Constituency

Hon. Ato Panford (Incumbent) – 209 Lawyer Abekah – 263

Ahanta West

Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum (Incumbent) – 472 Hon. Kwasi Binney – 249

Effia Constituency

Hon. Joseph Cudjoe (Incumbent) – 312 Dr. Adwoa Kwagyirba – 105

Kwesimintsim Constituency

Hon. Joe Mensah (Incumbent) – 179 Dr. Prince Ameed Armah – 222

Mpohor Constituency

Hon. Alex Agyeku (Incumbent) – 100 Mr. John Kobina Aboah Sannie -192

Amenfi East Constituency