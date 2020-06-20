Four out of the seven Members of Parliament in the Western Region who contested in the just-ended New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries have been unseated.
The MPs include Ato Panford of Shama Constituency and Patrick Bogyako Saime of the Amenfi East Constituency.
Mpohor legislator, Alex Agyekum and Joe Mensah of the Kwesimintsim constituency have both lost their re-election bid.
Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr. Prince Armah won the Kwesimintsim primary with 222 votes against the incumbent – Joe Mensah’s 167.
Dr. Armah after his declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC) official told Citi News’ Akwasi Agyei Annim he will unite the party for a win in the general elections.
Below is full results from the NPP’s parliamentary primaries in the Western Region:
Takoradi
- Hon. Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah (Incumbent) – 343
- Janet Edna Nyame – 197
Shama Constituency
- Hon. Ato Panford (Incumbent) – 209
- Lawyer Abekah – 263
Ahanta West
- Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum (Incumbent) – 472
- Hon. Kwasi Binney – 249
Effia Constituency
- Hon. Joseph Cudjoe (Incumbent) – 312
- Dr. Adwoa Kwagyirba – 105
Kwesimintsim Constituency
- Hon. Joe Mensah (Incumbent) – 179
- Dr. Prince Ameed Armah – 222
Mpohor Constituency
- Hon. Alex Agyeku (Incumbent) – 100
- Mr. John Kobina Aboah Sannie -192
Amenfi East Constituency
- Hon. Patrick Kwame Same (Incumbent)- 234
- Edward Amo-Acquah – 562