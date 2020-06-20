The Member of Parliament for the New Juaben South Constituency, Mark Assibey-Yeboah has been floored in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in the New Juaben South constituency by the Executive Secretary of the Free Zones Board, Michael Okyere Baafi.

Mr. Baafi secured 372 votes out of the total number of 572 votes cast while Dr. Assibey-Yeboah polled a total of 200 votes.

Prior to the election, Mark Assibey-Yeboah had petitioned the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu over what he called an attempt to alter the constituency’s album ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.

The MP had asked Mr. Boadu to use his office to ensure that the “sanctity of the constituency album is preserved.”