Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annor Dompreh is confident of securing an overwhelming victory in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming primaries.

The MP believes he will garner not less than 80 percent of the votes in the primaries slated for Saturday, June 20, 2020.

“I am very confident that come Saturday, I am winning not less than 80 percent of the votes.”

Although Annor Dompreh has been a Member of Parliament since 2013, he insists there are new policies he will introduce if he is maintained.

He further justified his decision to contest again in the upcoming primaries, saying the constitution does not set limits on the number of times aspirants should contest for seats.

“There are no limits. I still have the strength and desire to do more. I believe that the area of job creation, electricity extension and creating more opportunities for the youth is what I have to focus on.”

Highlighting achievements chalked as Member of Parliament for almost a decade, Mr. Dompreh said he has played a major role in pushing for the decentralisation of the Scholarship Secretariat.

“I cannot tell you offhand the contributions I have made but one thing I remember is the decentralisation of the scholarship secretariat. It was my brainchild.

“I started the crusade in the 5th Parliament when we were in the minority. I continued the crusade in the 7th Parliament. Subsequently, the government saw the need in decentralizing the secretariat,” the MP told Eyewitness News host Umaru Sanda Amadu.

Annor Dompreh is currently the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs and a member of the Parliamentary Select Committees on Subsidiary Legislation and Roads & Transport.

He won the 2013 parliamentary election in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency and retained his seat in 2016.

Annor Dompreh will be facing competition from Ms Afua Kyerewa Nyantakyi and David Adu-Tutu for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri seat in the upcoming primaries.

