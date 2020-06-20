The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region. K.T Hammond has received the blessings of New Patriotic Party delegates to lead them into the 2020 elections as their parliamentary candidate.

K.T Hammond received stiff opposition from Samuel Binfoh Dakwa prior to the NPP’s June 20 parliamentary primaries.

The Adansi Asokwa legislator polled 238 votes against Samuel Binfoh Dakwa who obtained 180 votes.

K.T Hammond has been the legislator for the area since January 2001 after the National Democratic Congress’ John Kofi Gyasi represented the people in Parliament from January 1993 to January 2001.

Voting at the Adansi-Asokwa NPP party office polling centre started after 10:15 am instead of 7 am.

As the voting process was about to begin, K.T. Hammond questioned the validity of the voters’ album as he insisted that a different list was supposed to be used for the process.

He vowed not to allow the voting process to begin at the polling centre if the list being used by the election officials was not changed.

Contender reacts

K.T. Hammond’s fellow aspirant Sammy Binfoh Darkwa had accused him of planning to use thugs to disrupt the election.

The Electoral Commission officer maintained that the electoral album for the voting would not be changed despite the MP’s protests.

Mr. Hammond allegedly prevented a delegate, who was first in line to cast his ballot, from voting as he tried to force a change in the electoral album.

Election officer’s response

But responding to the MP, the District Election Officer for the area, Evelyn Korkor Katah, said “they [the national NPP] have not called me and I take orders from my Regional Director.”

She maintained that the album given them would be used for the process unless a different directive is given to her by the Ashanti Regional Electoral Commission.