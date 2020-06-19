The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to come out of its primaries united and stronger.

“On Saturday, there will be no individual winners, neither will there be losers. It is the NPP that must emerge stronger, united, and victorious. We have a collective responsibility to demonstrate to the country, once again, our credentials of being the party with the strongest attachment to the principles of democratic accountability. We dare not fail the Ghanaian people,” President Akufo-Addo said in a statement.

NPP is set to organise phase two of its parliamentary primaries tomorrow, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The party, in September 2018, held primaries in constituencies it has no sitting Members of Parliament, known as “orphan constituencies”.

Ahead of tomorrow’s primaries, Akufo-Addo urged aspirants to put the party first.

“Let us join hands, in the aftermath of the primaries, to advance the principles and ideals of our party, the realisation of which are essential to the freedom, progress, and prosperity of the Ghanaian people. We must remember, at all times, that we are the only party capable of supervising the transformation of our economy and the nation that all Ghanaians want,” he added in the statement.

He further urged the party to respect the enhanced hygiene and the social distancing protocols the Electoral Commission has put in place to guarantee the safety of the party.

Read President Akufo-Addo’s full post below:

About the NPP primaries

The elections will be held within the electoral areas to ensure enhanced social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Voting starts at 7 am and ends at 1 pm.

A total of 374 aspirants are contesting in 168 constituencies.

Of the number, 325 are men and 51 women.

67 of the aspirants are contesting unopposed and would be acclaimed by delegates of the party in the various constituencies.

