Seven incumbent Members of Parliament in the Eastern Region will not contest in the December 7, 2020 polls.

This is because they were defeated in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The eight MPs include the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, Mark Assibey-Yeboah, the Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Seth Akyeampong, William Quaitoo, Ama Sey, Kwabena Ohemeng Tinyase and the longest-serving MP in the region, Frederick Opare Ansah.

Eric Kwakye Darfour lost the Nkawkaw seat to the party’s organizer, Joseph Frimpong.

Mark Assibey-Yeboah who was seeking a third term in Parliament lost the New Juaben seat to his 2015 opponent, Michael Okyere Baafi while Seth Akyeampong lost the Mpraeso seat to David Ansah Opoku aka OPK.

Former Agric Minister, William Quaitoo, lost the Akim Oda seat to Akwasi Acquah, the CEO of the Community Hospitals Group.

Ama Sey who unseated NDC’s Baba Jamal in the 2016 general elections has become a one-term MP after losing to Ernest Yaw Kumi with just 4 votes.

Kwabena Ohemeng-Tinyase who was infamously caught flouting road traffic regulations in an episode of Citi TV‘s War Against Indiscipline campaign lost the Kade seat to Alexander Kwadwo Agyare.

The longest-serving MP in the Eastern Region, Frederick Opare Ansah aka Mugabe who was seeking a fifth term in Parliament lost the Suhum seat to Kwadwo Asante.