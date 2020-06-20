The Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour, has lost the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party in the Asante Akyem South constituency of the Asanti Region.

With a total tally of 296 votes, he lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Kwaku Asante-Boateng, who polled a total of 360 votes.

The other aspirants who contested for the seat are Edmond Oppong-Peprah, William Yamoah and Eric Amofa.

In February 2020, when Obour picked up his nomination forms to contest for the slot, he said, “this marks the birth of a new dawn in my young but eventful life progressing from a very successful career as a musician into multi-party politics.”

“I served MUSIGA to the best of my abilities and learnt a lot of critical lessons which I carry along into mainstream politics,” he said.

In another statement, he also promised to introduce a new kind of leadership, hard work, dedication, commitment, perseverance and excellence in a bottom-up approach when given the nod.

“I wish all aspirants the very best as we keenly contest each other in a healthy manner which will inure to our collective benefit,” he noted.

However, it appears Obour will have to wait for at least four more years in order to realise that ambition.

Kwaku Asante-Boateng will now look to retain his seat in December’s general elections following his victory in Saturday’s polls.

He was elected Asante Akyem South MP in 2012 before retaining his seat in 2016.