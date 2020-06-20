The incumbent Member of Parliament for Okaikoi North constituency, Issah Fuseini has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary held in the area.

He has thus been given another opportunity to lead the NPP as its parliamentary candidate for the Okaikoi North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Mr. Fuseini faced competition from the Managing Editor for the Daily Searchlight, Ken Kuranchie.

At the end of polls on Saturday, June 20, 2020, Issah Fuseini polled a total of 305 votes while Ken Kuranchie polled 285 votes.

Fuseini Issah in an address after his declaration said he will continue to work hard for the party and the development of the constituency.

He said he will ensure that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) increases its lead in the parliamentary primaries by over 6,000 votes.

“It has been a very difficult contest and it is not my first time in a primary. It was my third time… I am grateful to the polling station executives for reposing that confidence in me once again. I am grateful that they find the work that I have done over the last three years convincing and they have decided that I continue as the parliamentary candidate and subsequent as the MP. Over the last three years, we have done some significant work in the constituency and I promise the people of Okaikoi North that we are going to continue in that vein and we are going to do more for the people in the constituency,” he said.