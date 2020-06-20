Police in Takoradi in the Western Region have arrested a delegate who took a photo of his ballot after thumb printing at the Azaria polling station in the Effia constituency.

The delegate, Eric Agyapong Aboagye was arrested and immediately sent to the Takoradi Central Police Station.

Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency, Joseph Cudjoe who had come to the station to bail the delegate described the arrest as “unnecessary aggression”.

“So far as the processes are concerned, everything is in order. The EC has done well so far except elements of aggressiveness which shouldn’t characterize an internal election like this. NPP doesn’t have that face. The election has even been devolved to the electoral area level. It is not even concentrated so if a large number of police officers just arrest someone who voted and took a picture of his own ballot and didn’t show it to anybody, and put him at the back of the counter, then I am afraid, this is aggression that has been planned.”

The MP who is the Deputy Energy Minister and contesting the Effia seat for the third term told Citi News that the aggression going on with the heavy police presence is all geared at kicking him out of the seat for his competitor, Dr. Adwoa Kwagyiriba who was initially disqualified.

A total of 374 aspirants are contesting in 168 constituencies in today’s [June 20, 2020] phase two of the parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

325 men and 51 women are contesting to represent the party as the parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections.

The elections are being held within the electoral areas to ensure social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

Sixty-seven constituencies will have candidates going unopposed with 101 constituencies having open contests.

Delegates are generally made up of the various constituency and electoral area level executives who will be voting at the 2,407 voting centres from 7 am to 1 pm.

However, constituency executives, Members of Parliament, patrons of the party and foundational members will be voting at their constituency secretariats.