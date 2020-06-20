In the Wenchi Constituency of the Bono Region, Professor George Gyan Baffour defeated four other aspirants to emerge as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the December Elections.

The elections took off smoothly at all the polling centres with all polling agents and delegates observing the protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The fiercely-contested elections took place at 107 polling Centres with 591 delegates voting.

Before the EC declared the results, supporters of Albert Ameyaw besieged the coalition Centre and declared they would not accept the results if Professor Gyan Baffour is declared the winner, however, military personnel were brought on board to beef up the security.

Christiana Opoku, the Electoral Commissioner for the Wenchi Municipality the declared the results, announcing Prof. Baffour as the winner.

Speaking to the media after the declaration, Prof. Baffour said that this would be the last time he would seek to represent the people of Wenchi Constituency.

“On the parliamentary thing, I am not going to stand again, I am 69 actually and I think from age 70 to 74 you have to go and rest somewhere but I will not be out of politics because I believe in democracy. I was born a democrat in 1951 and before Busia left this country in 1959, my father and my people were all for him and when he was leaving this place through Sampa to go abroad, my father was running into the bush. Democracy has been part of my blood even though my father was not educated he believed in democracy, so I believe in the democratic principles and I will fight for them and I will die for them.”

In all, a total of 25 aspirants contested today’s internal polls in six out of the 12 constituencies in the Bono region.

Five Members of Parliament contested unopposed while the party had already elected its candidate for the Banda Constituency which is the only seat being held by the opposition NDC in the region.

The unopposed aspirants were Mr Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, Sunyani West, Siaka Stevens, Jaman North, Ali Maiga Halidu, Dormaa West, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Dormaa Central and Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng, Berekum West.