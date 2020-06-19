The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to organise phase two of its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

In the first phase, the party, in September 2019, held primaries in constituencies it has no sitting Members of Parliament, known as “orphan constituencies”.

The second phase of the primaries is focusing on electing parliamentary candidates in areas it has sitting MPs.

The elections will be held within the electoral areas to ensure enhanced social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, sixty-seven (67) aspirants are going unopposed in the parliamentary primaries slated for June 20, 2020.

Out of the number, seven (7) of them are from the Greater Accra Region.

Below are their respective profiles

Ablekuma West: Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful

Ursula Owusu Ekuful is the current Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency and the current Minister for Communications.

She has been the MP for the Ablekuma West Constituency since 2012.

Before that she worked for 10 years as an Associate Attorney and was the acting Managing Director of Western Telesystems, and from April 2008 to January 2009. She was the Corporate and External Affairs Director, ZAIN Ghana. In the run-up to the December 7, 2016 elections, she served as the Chairperson for the Social Development Sector Committee – a committee responsible for the development of policy interventions for women, children, persons with disability, the aged and all social intervention policies and programs for the NPP manifesto 2016.

She holds a certificate in Government Integrity from the International Law Institute, Washington DC, a Project Management and Planning Certificate from GIMPA, and a Masters in Conflict Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

She also has a Bachelor of Law from the Ghana School of Law and an LLB from the University of Ghana.

She was born on 20th October 1964.

AYAWASO CENTRAL: HENRY QUARTEY

Henry Quartet is the current Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso Central Constituency.

He is also a Deputy Minister of National Security.

He has held the seat for two terms.

Mr Quartey was born on 12th March 1971.

LEDZOKUKU: BERNARD OKOE BOYE

OKoe Boye is the current Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku Constituency and the current Deputy Minister of Health.

He has held the seat for one term.

Mr Okoe Boye holds a Masters Degree in Public Health (MPH) from the Hamburg School of Applied Science.

An A1 Certificate in German and a BSc in Medicine and Surgery and BSc in Human Biology all from the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He was born on 25th January 1982.

Madina: Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface

He is currently Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President and a former minister for Inner cities and Zongo Development and the Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency.

He is also the former Member of Parliament for the Salaga Constituency.

He holds a B.A. in Social Science from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Postgraduate Diploma from Essex University, UK and Master of Arts from the Kofi Annan International Peace-keeping Training Centre.

He was born on 14th November 1960 and a Muslim.

OKAIKWEI CENTRAL: PATRICK YAW BOAMAH

He is currently the Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei Central Constituency.

He has held the seat for two terms.

He holds a Bachelor of Law and a Master’s Degree in International Affairs from the University of Ghana respectively and is a lawyer.

He was born on 19th September 1974 and a Christian.

TROBU: MOSES ANIM

He is the current Member of Parliament for Trobu Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

He has held the seat for two terms.

He is also the second Deputy Majority Chief Whip.

He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana Business School.

He was born on 25th April 1965 and a Christian.

Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley WEIJA WIE4Mensah

She is the current Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency and the Deputy Minister of Health.

She has held the seat for one term.

She holds a BSc in Public Administration from GIMPA.

She was born on 23rd January 1964 and a Christian.

