Sheila Bartels, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party parliamentary aspirant for Ablekuma North constituency.

She had 518 votes while her opponents, Nana Akua Afriyie, Kwadwo Barwuah and John Agbotey polled 315, 88 and 20 votes respectively.

She won six out of the seven electoral centres in the constituency.

Sheila’s role in mobilising an independent volunteer campaign organisation known as THE HOPE Campaign might have courted her the massive endorsement she received in the primary.

The HOPE Campaign is seen by some as being instrumental in ensuring that the electorate could connect with the NPP campaign message for 2016.

Sheila’s father, Kwamena Bartels, was elected MP for the Ablekuma North constituency in 1996 and served for three terms.

Nana Akua Afriyie is currently the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency.





