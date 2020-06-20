Three sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Upper West Region have been defeated in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held today, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The Sissala West MP, Patrick Adama lost with 145 votes to Salifu Naluwie who garnered 221 votes.

A nephew of the Sissala West MP, Ridwan Abass also lost the Sissala East primaries with 195 votes to the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Issahaku Amidu Chinnia who obtained 250 votes.

Incumbent MP for Wa East, Godfred Bayong Tangu also lost to a new entrant, Salifu Yakubu who won with 214 votes.

Tongu managed to get 182 votes while Adams Soreloung, another new entrant had 140.

Adam Baduon also got 15 votes in the Wa East primaries.

A Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Abaefaa Karbo however managed to escape defeat by beating his only contender Joseph Wilson Dontah with a landslide victory.

Karbo swept 403 votes while Mr. Dontah had 32.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery had a leeway as he is representing the Nandom constituency unopposed.

Speaking after his victory, the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister thanked the delegates and appealed to his colleague victors to be moderate in their celebrations as they need a united front to win the December elections.

“What we have witnessed today is an internal battle. The real battle is ahead. We need to embark an agenda to restore peace and unity within the rank and file of our party”.

Voting ended in all the four constituencies in the Upper West Region without any major hindrance.