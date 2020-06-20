Voting in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries has begun in some constituencies.

In the Wenchi Constituency, Citi FM/TV’s Bono Regional Correspondent, Michael Sarpong Nfum reported that voting is underway in about 107 polling centres in the constituency, where 591 delegates are expected to cast their ballot.

Five aspirants including the incumbent Member of Parliament, Professor George Gyan Baffour, are vying for the seat.

The other four aspirants in the race are Tina Abrefa-Gyan, Kojo Frempong, Albert Ameyaw and Yaw Opoku Atuahene.

Voting has also started in the Yendi Constituency where Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, Baba Osman Daney and Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakaria are vying for the seat.

There were a few issues in the Asante Akyem South Constituency of the Ashanti Region before voting took off.

According to Citi News’ Kojo Agyeman, one of the aspirants Bice Obour Osei Kuffuor has reported the issue to party executives.

Four aspirants; Eric Amofa, William Yamoah, Edmond Peprah and Bice Obour Osei Kufour are contesting incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwaku Asante Boateng.

A total of 756 delegates will be casting their ballots in the constituency.

Citi News’ has commenced in the various polling centres for the La Dadekotopon constituency.

In all 1049 delegates are expected to vote in this constituency.

Earlier before the voting process began, there was a disagreement on the album to be used for voting.

Some delegates at the Trade Fair polling station claimed their names were excluded but the issue was subsequently resolved, paving way for voting to begin smoothly.

The primaries will see a total of 374 aspirants contesting in 168 constituencies in today’s [June 20, 2020] phase two of the parliamentary primaries of the NPP.

Follow @EfeAnsah

