On June 20, 2020, the Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour, and four others will be contesting for the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party at the Asante Akyem South constituency.

The other contestants are Kwaku Asante – Boateng, Edmond Oppong – Peprah, William Yamoah and Eric Amofa.

In February when Obour picked up his nomination forms to contest for the slot, he said, “this marks the birth of a new dawn in my young but eventful life progressing from a very successful career as a musician into multi-party politics.”

“I served MUSIGA to the best of my abilities and learnt a lot of critical lessons which I carry along into mainstream politics,” he said.

In another statement, he also promised to introduce a new kind of leadership, hard work, dedication, commitment, perseverance and excellence in a bottom-up approach when given the nod.

“I wish all aspirants the very best as we keenly contest each other in a healthy manner which will inure to our collective benefit,” he noted.

The New Patriotic Party has already selected parliamentary candidates for all other constituencies where it has no sitting MPs.

The June 20 primaries will, therefore, enable the party to select the last batch of parliamentary candidates for the December 7, 2020, general elections.

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the primaries will be held at the electoral areas unlike previously where they all converged at one place to vote.

About Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour

Born Bice Osei Kuffour on November 17, 1981, Obour is a Ghanaian musician who acceded the Presidency of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in 2011 and completed his second term in 2019.

He is an alumnus of the University of Ghana, the US International Visitor Leadership Programme, Aspen Global Leadership Network, and African Leadership Initiative of West Africa.

He was the youngest recipient of the State Grand Medal Honour, given by President J. A Kufuor in 2008.

The ‘Konkontiba’ hitmaker is a social activist who doubles as a National Road Safety Ambassador; W.H.O Tuberculosis Ambassador British Council & Forest Commission of Ghana Climate Change Ambassador.

He is the Founder of the Christiana Addo Memorial Foundation which promotes education, sanitation, personal hygiene and youth empowerment in Asante Akyem.