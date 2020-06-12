Mr. Bice Obour Osei-Kuffour, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante-Akim South is promising to add 10,000 more votes to what the party received in the 2016 elections.

The former President of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), who is popularly known as “Obour” in the entertainment circles, believes he has what it takes to motivate the over 20,000 voters, who did not vote in the 2016 elections, to turn up and vote this year in the constituency.

Mr Osei-Kuffour who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Juaso, ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for June 20, said there was more to be done as a party to address voter apathy in the constituency.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, he said the NPP garnered 33,657 votes as against 15,254 of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) totaling 48,911 out of over 70,000 registered voters.

Majority of the over 20,000 remaining voters, he said, would have voted for the NPP considering the fact that it was the stronghold of the party.

“I am going to mobilize the grassroots and prove to them why each of them must turn up on December 7 to vote for the NPP if endorsed by the delegates,” he promised.

He said he would look beyond party delegates in promoting the welfare of members by establishing a welfare fund to improve the lives of the people who sacrificed for the growth of the party.

“A special time will be allocated for every polling station executive or delegate to meet the Member of Parliament (MP) to discuss matters of importance and solve problems confronting delegates and their families,” he assured.

He also promised the people of Asante-Akim South of transparent and accountable leadership as well as mobilizing resources for infrastructural development in the areas of health, education and sanitation.

Jobs for the youth and women, according to him, would be one of his topmost priorities, adding that, investment in agriculture and agro-processing would also receive attention when he becomes the MP.

Obour is one of four contestants seeking to oust the incumbent MP, Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng who is pursuing a third term bid.

The other contestants are Mr Edmund Oppong Peprah, Mr Eric Amofa and Mr William Yamoah.