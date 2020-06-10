OCP Africa Ghana, a subsidiary of OCP Group, has donated GHS280,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The donation will contribute to Ghana’s COVID-19 response by enabling the Government to continue to support frontline workers and volunteers engaged in fighting the pandemic, as well as vulnerable people who have been affected by the virus.

Presenting the cheque at a short ceremony in Accra, the Country Manager of OCP Africa Ghana, Mr. Samuel Oduro, said: “Committed as we are to the development and empowerment of communities, we understand the need to help the most vulnerable of those in these challenging times. There has never been a more important moment for us to demonstrate this commitment. This donation is one of the many ways OCP Africa Ghana is supporting the Government efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.”

“Bolder actions and resilience programs are also needed for a more sustainable response to this crisis. That is why we will launch our Women in Agri-booster program to support about 5,000 women small holder farmers cultivating maize and rice in Ghana. The program seeks to supply 1,250 MT of fertilizers and provide training in Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and farming as a business through MoFA and other partners,” he disclosed.

He added that the program will lessen the negative effect of COVID-19 on women by improving their revenue, increase yield by 30% and add 15,000 metric tons of rice and maize to the food stock.

Receiving the donation, former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 Public Trust Fund, thanked OCP Africa Ghana for supporting Ghana at this critical time and also providing support to small-holder farmers across the country.

“The Board of the COVID-19 Trust Fund is poised to ensure that the donation is used for the sole purpose of supporting frontline workers, volunteers and the vulnerable in the COVID-19 fight”, she said.

About OCP Africa

Created in 2016, OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Group, aims to contribute to the development of integrated agricultural ecosystems in Africa.

OCP Africa works hand in hand with farmers to help grow the agricultural potential of the African continent through solutions adapted to local conditions and to the needs of soils and crops.

In partnership with a network of partners, including governments, non-profit organizations, and companies, OCP Africa works continuously to put all the necessary conditions for the benefit of farmers.

OCP Africa is present in many African countries through the opening of subsidiaries and/or representative offices (Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cameroon, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Benin, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, and Rwanda). It is also helping to secure the production of competitive fertilizers near major agricultural pools, to strengthen its logistical capacities and to develop new local distribution networks.