Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North in the Greater Accra Region, Issah Fuseini says he has done more than enough to be re-elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

According to him, he deserves to represent the party again in the next general election given his track record of assisting his constituents in the areas of education, health, job creation, infrastructure among others for the past four years.

Okaikwei North is expected to have a fascinating contest in the primaries as Mr. Fuseini faces off with Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, publisher of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper.

Ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries on June 20, 2020, Mr. Fusieni has appealed to delegates to elect him so he secures victory for the NPP in the December 7 polls.

“I told my constituents that I was fortunate to have attained this position because I got opportunities in education. So when I got to Parliament one of the things I had wanted to concentrate on and make a difference for young people especially in the constituency is education. I have not reneged on it, it is something I have pushed. Within the last three years, we have been able to do a lot of things in the educational sector for the right foundation of the children.”

“I remember telling the people that I will have their roads fixed and thankfully the roads today in the area are just like any other high-earned roads in the neighbourhood within Accra. The roads and drains are fixed. So infrastructure wise, we are coming up. We have spoken about job creation because they are given opportunities in the public and security service. Wherever we are able to knock on doors, we are able to create those opportunities for them. So these are some of the salient things I have done that the delegates and the main electorates will agree that I have done in my first term and give me another opportunity to be their rep in the next Parliament,” he claimed.

The NPP has set Saturday, June 20, 2020, for its suspended presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The election which was supposed to have come off on April 25, 2020, was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country and the related restrictive measures announced by the President.

At a Steering Committee meeting held on Monday [June 1, 2020], the party agreed to hold the election in electoral areas rather than at the constituency level in order to ensure social distancing.

NPP was to use the primaries to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament, ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Many parliamentary aspirants suspended their campaigns due to the decision.

But with the easing of some of the COVID-19 induced restrictions, some aspirants have resumed some level of campaign.