Omni Specialty Products has supported the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research with a donation of 10,000 rapid test kits, 5,000 face masks, and 10 temperature guns.

Mr. Michael Zormelo who presented the items on behalf of the Company stated that the kits will help augment the work of the institute.

“We as a company are very excited that we can make history and be part of the contribution to fight against COVID -19’’, he noted.

He was accompanied by Mrs. Zormelo, Executive Director; Mrs. Doreen Akomah, the Head of HR, and some other staff of the company.

He also expressed much appreciation to the Institute for their hard work and effort day and night to fight against this pandemic.

The products were handed over to the Institute by Prof. Abraham K. Anang, the Director of the Institute.

Prof. Abraham K. Anang expressed much gratitude to the team for their kind gestures.