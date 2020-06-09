The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has disclosed that one person died and two other persons have gone missing after a downpour in Accra during the early hours of Tuesday, June 8, 2020.

This was confirmed on Eyewitness News by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NADMO, George Ayisi.

Mr. Ayisi said, “As of now and per records, one person has died and there are two missing [persons]– One at Palco estate and the other at the Abobloshie Central Mosque area who is said to be sleeping in a kiosk which has been washed away. People are assuming that the guy was in the kiosk which was washed away. But until we establish that indeed he was in it, we will consider him.”

“We’ve not gotten large distractions, people have been rather displaced and water has entered their places of living and all that. So that’s the issue.”

Mr. Ayisi further added that a team from NADMO is assessing the situation to aid them (NADMO) in planning on what kind of relief items can be given the affected persons.

“There are processes in giving out relief items but in the immediate, NADMO is to ensure the safety and protection of lives and properties and when that is done, our team will follow up with assessment report then we will know what to go and give these victims and sometimes it takes more than a day or two but assessment report will have to go through before we know what kind of relief items to supply them with,” he further added.

Background

Some parts of Accra were flooded following hours of rains. The rains started during the late hours of Monday, June 8, 2020.

The worst affected areas include Adabraka Sahara, Adabraka Timbaland, Adabraka Aponkye, Odorna, Kingsby Junction, Graphic Road, Agbgbloshie, and surrounding areas.

Some of the residents of Adabraka told Citi News that they started seeing a lot of water rushing through their drains even before the rains started.

