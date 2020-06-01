The government has outlined the advisories for mosques following the easing of restrictions on religious activities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, made these fresh protocols known at a media encounter on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Among the advisories for Mosques are that older persons and persons of any age with underlying medical conditions are being discouraged from attending the mosque.

Each worshipper is also to use their own mat or a disinfected mat provided by their Mosque.

Find below, the full guidelines