The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has moved to deal with fallouts from its just-ended parliamentary primaries.

It has therefore set up a Conflict Resolution Committee to address concerns to be raised by anyone aggrieved

The committee is being headed by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Opare.

In an interview with Citi News, National Organizer of the NPP, Sammi Awuku indicated that the Conflict Resolution Committee will begin work immediately.

“Where we have people who are disgruntled, bitter, and pained after the polls, the party has quickly activated its conflict resolution committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Opare together with her team to get to get to the ground to help us resolve these outstanding matters. There are processes for receiving the reports from the various regions and so the party leadership will sit down and evaluate it where we have issues.”

The party has also commended its members and sympathizers for once again rising to the occasion and demonstrating maturity and candour in its parliamentary primaries which came off on June 20, 2020.

According to the NPP, this milestone it chalked vindicates its unbeatable democratic credentials and further entrenches the NPP’s position as the bastion of internal party democracy on the Continent of Africa and beyond.

NPP condemns violence among members after parliamentary primaries

The party has also rebuked its members who have resorted to violence to express their displeasure post the parliamentary primaries.

Reports from various constituencies show NPP supporters of various aspirants engaging in fights or vandalism in disagreement to election results.

One of such involves the youth in Wulensi in the Northern Region burning the party office in the area in protest of the outcome of the elections.

According to the irate youth, the results of the primaries did not reflect the choice of the people.

The NPP, in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Freddie Blay has condemned such acts, describing them as unacceptable.

“As a party, let us all endeavour to guard against giving ammunition to our opponents, for vicious and character assassinating attacks. Reported cases of altercations in a few polling stations are unacceptable and the party strongly condemns that. The party is already initiating moves to investigate them thoroughly and if necessary, apply the appropriate sanctions,” the statement read.

Readiness to retain power

Meanwhile, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the enthusiasm the party displayed during the primaries is an indication the party is ready to retain power.

President Akufo-Addo in a congratulatory message to the party on Monday, June 22, 2020, said its an indication the members of the party are ready to work collectively to help extend the party’s mandate.

“The enthusiasm and camaraderie generated amongst party members are a clear indication of the collective commitment of the rank and file of the party to retain power in the December poll.”

President Akufo-Addo further urged both the winning and losing candidates to work together for the collective good of the party in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.