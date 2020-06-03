Some party officials in the Western Region have expressed shock over the Electoral Commission’s suspension of the pilot voter registration exercise in the Western Region on the final day of the pilot.

After the EC registered 73 persons in the Western Region on the first day of the pilot exercise with minimal challenges, the Western Regional National Democratic Congress Communications Director, Kirk Mensah, told Citi News that they were surprisingly told the exercise would not come off today, Wednesday.

This was after waiting for hours on the second day of the exercise due to challenges with the BVR machines.

“As a party official in the region, I came around to witness whatever happened yesterday. After my media engagement this morning too, I came around. Surprisingly, when I got there around 10 am the exercise had not started so we were hoping that even if there is a delay, the exercise would come on today so that we will know the efficiency of the machines.”

“Surprisingly, the EC official came out to say that the exercise would not come on because their machines are not working, and it is shocking to the people of the Western Region.”

The Deputy Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Rex Jonfiah, also expressed similar surprise.

“Yes, the pilot voter registration exercise begun yesterday and it went on smoothly. We had 73 people registering. The exercise was supposed to continue today. This morning we were at the centre waiting for the exercise to begin but all that we got from the Regional Electoral Commissioner was that we cannot continue with the programme because of a technical hitch with the BVR machine. So the technicians had to pack off,” he narrated.

The Western Regional Electoral Commission Director, Angela Tagoe has been unavailable for an interview on exactly the problems with the machine and whether or not if the exercise would be extended in the Western Region.