The Accra High Court has granted bail to Apostle Kwabena Owusu, the self-styled pastor who allegedly threatened the life of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

The court granted him bail to the tune of GHS100,000 and is to provide three sureties, 2 of whom must be public servants earning not less than GHS 2,000.

As part of his bail conditions, he is also expected to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Mondays and Fridays.

Apostle Kwabena Owusu has been in police custody for the past two weeks.

He was arrested early in June while granting a live interview to Accra-based Hot FM for allegedly threatening to kill the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah if she continued with plans to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general election.

A search conducted on him upon arrest, according to the facts of the case presented in court, revealed among other things, a black wallet containing GHS29, two suspected aphrodisiac medicine labelled Mr. Q, one pack of brown smoking XL paper, two brown wrapped substance of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic plants.

He has been charged with threat of death, unlawful possession of narcotic plants and assault on a public officer. The case has been adjourned to July 12 2020.