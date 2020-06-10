The General Overseer of the Hezekiah Prayer Ministries Kwabena Owusu Adjei is still in the custody of National Security.

According to Citi News sources, the accused was held overnight at the facility to enable him to be tested for COVID-19.

He was picked up during a live interview with Accra-based Hot FM on Tuesday morning.

Sources within National Security said the testing process is required before the accused can be accepted by any prison facility after he was remanded by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on June 23, 2020.

Owusu Adjei is facing three charges; threats of death, offensive conducive to the breach of peace and possession of narcotic drugs.

This follows his alleged threats against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

The self-acclaimed prophet is also being held over allegations he made against the President regarding the death of Abuakwa North MP J.B. Danquah-Adu.

As of June 9, the lawyer for the suspect, Victor Adawudu said he was yet to see his client.

The pastor reportedly warned Jean Mensa to stop the compilation of the new register or risk being killed.

His threat has sparked calls by groups and individuals for his arrest.

A group called Okyeman Youth For Development in the Eastern Region called on the National Security to sanction the pastor for threatening the EC boss.