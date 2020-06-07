The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has called for intensified stakeholder consultations to ensure a smooth election on December 7, 2020.

The Electoral Commission (EC) in its resolve to compile a new voters’ register ahead of this year’s elections has seen opposition from the largest opposition, NDC, as well as some civil society organizations.

Addressing the media after a donation of medical supplies and veronica buckets to the Pentecostal and Charismatic Council by government, the First Vice Chairman of the Council, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah called for deliberations between the EC and stakeholders for a peaceful election.

“On this volatile issue of the voter registration, we are asking everybody to jaw-jaw other than fist-fist. This is not about fights but rather about democracy. Let’s debate, let’s debate and have consensus and agreements somewhere along the line so that we do what it’s needful for all of us. As we approach the December polls, we are asking every Ghanaian to be civically responsible, go about the campaign and elections with dignity and respect for one another.”