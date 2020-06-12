The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed concern over the rate at which some persons who have been identified as contacts of COVID-19 patients and have been tested and awaiting results are still mingling with others.

The Suame legislator, who was speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday observed that the conduct of such persons endangered other persons who still report to Parliament each day to work.

He noted that despite the advice of the medical team for the affected MPs, parliament staff and journalists to stay away, they are still being seen in Parliament.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said Parliament may be forced to conduct another round of COVID-19 testing especially for those who are yet to get tested.

“The arrangement was that anybody who, unfortunately, tested positive will not be openly identified but that the testing team will have the arrangement to contact them behind the curtain and have the situation managed. Mr. Speaker, that has been arrangement but unfortunately, some people have elected after contact has been made to them to ignore the appeal from the team and they visit parliament and endanger the lives of all of us.”

“The issue, Mr. Speaker is, if you’ve submitted yourselves and tested negative as some of us have, it doesn’t mean you are out of the woods. If anybody tests positive and comes close to you, chances are that you may contract the disease. It goes for everybody. We want to appeal to honourable members, to the staff and to journalists who have been contacted behind the curtain and who are not submitting themselves to the testing team, you are imperilling the life of all of us,” he said.

The Majority Leader indicated that the medical team is frustrated by the act of some of the affected people.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further urged those who have been contacted by the team to ensure that they stay home as directed by the medical team.