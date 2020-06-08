Ghana’s fastest growing TV channel, Citi TV is two years and has churned out exciting content borne out of carefully thought-out programming.

The station has gradually become the most watched and a house hold name in spite of the few years of its operation.

On Sunday, June 7, Citi TV received rousing plaudits from Ghanaians from social media on the maiden edition of its latest lifestyle variety show dubbed ‘Upside Down’.

The ‘Upside Down’ show is a lifestyle variety show that seeks to entertain families and viewers with inspiring and compelling conversations on Sunday evenings at 7pm and repeats at 4pm on Monday as well as 2pm on Fridays.

The maiden edition of the Upside Down Show hosted by the amazing duo, Ato Kwamina and Frema Adunyame had an overwhelming 22.5k viewers on Facebook and trended number one Twitter in the Ghana Trends.

The Upside Down show is here to stay and Ghanaians can only anticipate and yearn for more exciting and inspiring discussions.

Viewers can watch the Upside Down show on DSTV channel 363 and GOTV channel 182 respectively.

–

By: Abdullai Tajudeen | citinewsroom.com