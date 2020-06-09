The General Overseer of Hezekiah Prayer Ministries, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei has been slapped with three charges by security authorities after his arrest on Tuesday morning.

According to the charge sheet sighted by Citi News, he is facing the charges of threat of death: Contrary to section 75 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, (Act 29) of 1960, Offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace contrary to section 207 (1) of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act, (Act 29) of 1960 and possessing narcotic drugs contrary to section 2(1) of PNDC Law 236/90.

Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei was picked up by the Bureau of National Investigations on Tuesday morning [June 9, 2020 ] during a live interview with Accra-based Hot FM.

His arrest follows some comments he is alleged to have made that were deemed to be threats on the life of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

The self-acclaimed prophet is also being interrogated over some allegations he made against the President regarding the death of Abuakwa North MP J.B. Danquah-Adu.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the suspect, Victor Adawudu says he is yet to see his client although they have visited a number of police stations in Accra to find him.

Below is the charge sheet