The ormer President John Dramani Mahama has charged the Akufo-Addo Administration to immediately provide fit-for-purpose Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for health workers.

He decried the continuous lamentations by frontline workers over the lack of PPE at their duty posts.

The NDC flagbearer who was speaking in a social media encounter last night insisted the government uses monies from the Stabilisation Fund for the intended purpose.

“We call on the government to expeditiously provide adequate and fit-for-purpose PPE to health workers to facilitate health care delivery and to protect them from infection.”

The former President also said the government’s promises to supply adequate PPEs to schools must be met to assure teachers and students of safety as they return to school.

“We cannot continue in a trajectory we talk more than the action we take. Students on campus will need an adequate supply of water, multiple hand-washing points, sanitizers and prompt response from the COVID-19 team in the various communities in case of any suspected COVID-19 cases. I pray the government does not fail them.”