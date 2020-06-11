The Forum for Public Sector Registered Pension Schemes, comprising 12 public-sector unions has given the government a two-week ultimatum to address what it describes as low pension benefits by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

According to the group, SSNIT is not complying with the directives of the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766 as amended), and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority for Tier 2 and Tier 3 schemes.

The Chairman of the Forum and Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG), Isaac Bampoe-Addo in a Citi News interview urged SSNIT to pay its members what is due them or they will embark on an industrial action.

“The forum does not understand why trustees of tier 2 funds pay commission to NPRA and are limited to administrative of 2.5% of net asset value while SSNIT could go as far as it decides and does not pay commission to NPRA.”

“The forum objects to the actions of SSNIT flouting the principles of transparency and accountability with impunity leaving our pensioners with very little to go home with. These retirees are being short-changed. Within two weeks, if a proper and acceptable basis part credits have not arrived, the forum will have no option to ask its members to embark on industrial action.”

CLOGSAG threatens strike over premium

In February this year, members of CLOGSAG threatened to embark on a strike on March 3 over government’s refusal to honour its demand for a 15% increment in premium for its members.

This came on the back of a communiqué from the office of the Head of the Civil Service indicating that the 12% increment which took effect last month was an error.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, February 19, 2010, the Executive Secretary of the Association, Isaac Bampoe Addo said he and his members are fed up.

“The Memorandum signed between the government of Ghana being represented by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Finance and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) on the other hand gave a 15 percent premium payable to CLOGSAG members with effect from 1st January 2017.”

“Today, only ten percent interim premium has been paid. The notice should be given to the National Labour Commission and our employer that, on 3rd March 2020, members of CLOGSAG would be embarking on a nationwide strike to demand the full implementation of the 16th August 2016 Memorandum of Understanding between us.”

Follow @Khaptain4real

