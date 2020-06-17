South Africa’s opposition figure Julius Malema has said President Cyril Ramaphosa will be held personally responsible for coronavirus-related deaths following his decision to reopen the economy.

Mr Malema on Tuesday accused the president of being an “ally of white monopoly capital” in a speech during virtual celebrations of South Africa’s Youth Day.

The Economic Freedom Fighters party leader urged South Africans to stay safe and protect their loved ones from the virus.

He also supported the reinstatement of a countrywide ban on the sale of alcohol. The ban was lifted on 1 June in a country where alcohol-fuelled violence is a huge problem.

Mr Malema has in the past objected to reopening of schools and places of worship. He has previously urged his supporters not to go to places of worship, terming it a trap to get them infected by the virus.

South Africa reopened schools for final year students on 8 June, but several schools have since been closed for sanitisation after reporting coronavirus cases.