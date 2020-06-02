Regent University College of Science and Technology has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) with Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM), Spain.

This MOU is to facilitate an international exchange of ideas and research between both institutions, as well as faculty and student exchanges to promote teaching and learning between Regent University College of Science and Technology and Universidad Católica de Murcia.

In a statement, the Regent University College of Science and Technology said, “The agreement was fully executed on April 25, 2020, by the President of Universidad Católica de Murcia, José Luis Mendoza Pérez, and the founder and Ag. President of RUCST, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Kingsley Larbi,” it said.

Postgraduate programmes under this agreement

MSc. Diplomacy and International Trade

PGDip/MSc. Distance and Open Education

MSc. Energy and Sustainable Development

MSc. Enterprise Risk and Business Transformation

PGCert/PGDip/MSc Regulation and Compliance Management

MSc. Law and Corporate Administration

Executive MBA with options  MSc. /MPhil. Management with options

