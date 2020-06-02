Regent University College of Science and Technology has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) with Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM), Spain.
This MOU is to facilitate an international exchange of ideas and research between both institutions, as well as faculty and student exchanges to promote teaching and learning between Regent University College of Science and Technology and Universidad Católica de Murcia.
In a statement, the Regent University College of Science and Technology said, “The agreement was fully executed on April 25, 2020, by the President of Universidad Católica de Murcia, José Luis Mendoza Pérez, and the founder and Ag. President of RUCST, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Kingsley Larbi,” it said.
Postgraduate programmes under this agreement
- MSc. Diplomacy and International Trade
- PGDip/MSc. Distance and Open Education
- MSc. Energy and Sustainable Development
- MSc. Enterprise Risk and Business Transformation
- PGCert/PGDip/MSc Regulation and Compliance Management
- MSc. Law and Corporate Administration
- Executive MBA with options MSc. /MPhil. Management with options
