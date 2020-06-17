Veteran rapper and the originator of hiplife, Reggie Rockstone, has responded to the trolls that have greeted the packaging of his Rockz Waakye in glass jars since photos got on social media.

Ordinarily, waakye is sold in leaves, polythene bags or in a pack. But this new way of packaging the Ghanaian delicacy has gotten a lot of people talking.

While most people think the packaging is quite outlandish, a few have also said that it is a very good way of preserving food and saving the environment of plastic waste.

In an exclusive chat with Citi FM’s Kwame Dadzie, he disclosed that the waakye in the jars are not for the public.

“It is for ten hotels; some here and outside. Not for the public,” he noted.

He, therefore, shared the packaging of his waakye for the local market with the reporter.

“Because I have taken the world waakye thing as the world cup, I am open to all new innovative ideas of packaging. One McDonalds does it, nobody questions it,” he said.

“It is for the convenience, it does keep it hot and stays hot a for a very long time and your waakye still tastes the same,” he further noted.

Interestingly, there have been photos showing other food like yam and jollof rice packaged in jars too.

Is this a new way of packaging food? Will Ghanaians accept this type of packaging?

Waakye is a Ghanaian dish of cooked rice and beans, commonly eaten for breakfast or lunch. The rice and beans, usually black-eyed peas or cow beans, are cooked together, along with red dried sorghum leaf sheaths or stalks and limestone.