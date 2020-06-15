Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited are demanding a publication of the names of persons allegedly paid by the company.

This is in reaction to revelations by Nana Appiah Mensah, Menzgold’s Chief Executive Officer, that he has paid over GHS 9.6 million to customers whose monies were locked up in his firm.

Nana Appiah Mensah made the claim in a statement issued on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

At a press conference addressed by the General Secretary of the coalition of aggrieved customers, Samuel Odartey asked: “Where did NAM1 get the money to pay GHS 9.6 million and how was the payment done? He is at it again, throwing dust into the eyes of the unsuspecting public.”

The customers also raised an issue with Mr. Appiah Mensah’s signing of a new artiste onto his Zylofone music label.

He courted controversy after an unveiling event held in Accra on June 12, 2020, to announce the signing of a new artiste, Tiisha.

“This signing ceremony, which was organised with grandeur, pomp and pageantry and in the full glare of our state authorities, occurs while victims of Menzgold continue to record deaths among them,” the customers complained.

They claimed 55 of them have died and that Mr. Appoah Mensah’s was still engaged in “free for all spending while victims of Menzgold continue to die.”

In response, the Menzgold CEO defended the ceremony, saying he needed some ventures to make money and repay them.

“In any case, if one is indebted and does not get productive, how is he or she expected to generate income to service or pay off their debt?” Mr. Appiah Mensah retorted.

Following an order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to suspend aspects of its operations 2018, Menzgold has since been struggling to pay its customers their monies.

Before this recent announcement by Mr. Appiah Mensah, Management of Menzgold on December 27, 2019, said close to 200 customers of the company had received their locked-up funds, a claim the customers disputed.