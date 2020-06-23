The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) says schools will not hesitate to send home any student who breaks bounds following the partial reopening of Senior High Schools.

Final year Senior High Students resumed classes yesterday, Monday and the President of CHASS, Alhaji Yakubu Abdulia, in a Citi News interview, warned that authorities will be tough on students to ensure maximum safety because of the threat of COVID-19.

“Given this period, if a student breaks bounds and goes out of the school, we cannot guarantee where you have gone to and who you have interacted with and your status,” he explained.

“So what we are saying is that students of such indisciplined behaviour will be told to go and stay home with the parents and will only come to school to come and write the exams when the time is up for the examination.”

Senior High Schools reopened for final year students and second-year Gold Track students on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Some 800,000 students, teachers, and non-teaching staff were expected at various school premises nationwide.

Schools had been closed since March 15, 2020, as part of the government’s measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The final year SHS students will be in school for six weeks before sitting for the West Africa Senior School Certification Examination (WASSCE).

The WASSCE in Ghana will take place from August 3, 2020, after six weeks of studies.

Only a maximum of 25 students will be permitted in each class.

There will be no mass gatherings and no sporting activities but religious activities will be permitted in line with existing protocols.

Day students in schools with boarding houses will become resident for the period. Day students in schools without boarding facilities will commute from home.

Dining hall ensure required social distancing whilst no visitors to the schools will be allowed.

