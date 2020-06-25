Executive Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ing May Obiri Yeboah has admonished stakeholders in the transport industry to begin educating their members on the new Legislative Instrument that is coming to regulate the transport sector.

The purpose of the new regulations is to provide a framework for the coordination, regulation, implementation and enforcement of road safety procedures, standards and regulations.

Ing May Obiri Yeboah noted that the new position assumed by the Authority to become a regulator would go a long way to streamline the transport sector. This she believes would help reduce carnages on the country’s roads.

Ing Obiri Yeboah was speaking at a stakeholders consultative meeting on the highlights of the draft NRSA Legislative Instrument in Sunyani.

The programme was attended by transport unions, garages, the Motor Traffic and Transport and Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and representatives of the Ghana Highways Authority.

Ing Obiri Yeboah added that the implementation of the new policy would need collective support and therefore called for support from all stakeholders during its implementation.

“It is my wish that representatives who are all stakeholders with us would go back and get their members involved to tell them all is about so that when Parliament approves of it and it becomes law we would not have the issue where people would now kick against it. Because, this is to help us as Ghanaians protect us on our roads so all of us should buy into it so that we implement it the laws that Ghana has given to us enforce them for us to have safe roads,” Ing. Obiri Yeboah noted.

The stakeholders consultative meeting is also taking place in the Ahafo and Bono East Regions to solicit the inputs of stakeholders as the Legislative Instrument is being prepared to be submitted to Parliament.

Ing David Osarfo Adonten, Director of Planning and Programmes at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) speaking at a similar stakeholder meeting at Goaso noted that some of the road accidents in the country could be attributed to tyres.

Ing Adonten disclosed that vulcanizers would be trained and certified across the country.