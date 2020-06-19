Veteran stage and film actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films has died aged 88.

He also played the android Ash in the 1979 film Alien, and sports coach in the film Chariots of Fire.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent said in a statement.

“He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer,” he added.

His illness was Parkinson’s related, the statement also confirmed.