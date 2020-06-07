Following the easing of the restrictions on religious activities, a number of churches in the country commenced service today, Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Church premises have been shut since March this year as part of measures by the government to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo, in his tenth address to the nation, announced a number of directives that allowed the commencement of religious activities, albeit with a number of conditions.

Some churches, after the President’s address, have, however, indicated their decision to remain shut.

But others like the Grace Chapel International in Accra opened their doors for service today.

The General Overseer, Rev Wisdom Dafeamekpor told Citi News about the measures that have been put in place to ensure the safety of members who attend service.

“Everyone who wants to come to church will register either online or will send a text message to us. When the person texts and says he’s coming, we’ll allot a number to the person. There are numbers attached to the plastic chairs so when you come in, you just walk straight to your chair. If anybody comes without a mask, the church has about 300 masks to give to those who would have come thinking that they can enter without a mask,” he remarked.

Rev. Dafeamekpor is however hopeful that the duration for the service would be extended by the President soon as the current one-hour allocation is not adequate for service.

“For a church service to be deep and to satisfy, we need more than an hour. I like to believe as time goes on as they see that the churches which are opening are meeting the requirements, the one hour can be extended to an hour and a half. That will be a good time to hold a service.”

In the Upper East Region

In the Upper East Region, the Catholic Church, the Church of Pentecost, and the Baptist Church in Bolgatanga and Zuarungu have been directed by their mother churches headquartered in Accra not to hold Sunday services until sufficient COVID-19 preventive measures are put in place to guarantee the safety of members.

Members could only come individually to pray and leave the church premises.

However, Sunday service was in full session at the Action City Chapel and Dominion Christian Chapel with members strictly adhering to the safety protocols.

Names of church members and their contacts were taken before they were allowed entry into the place of worship for easy tracing should the church record any suspected case of COVID-19.

Today’s sermon and prayers was to seek God’s intervention to end COVID-19.

Some churches in other parts of the country, however, were unable to open for congregants to fellowship.

In the Volta Region

Citi News‘ checks in the Volta Region showed many churches in the Ho municipality remained closed to the public this morning.

The streets of Ho were also relatively empty for a Sunday morning.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the Christian and Peace Council, Rev. Seth Mawutor said Calvary Baptist Church nationwide has agreed not to have service in the meantime.

In the Western Region

Churches in and around the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, while waiting for the lifting of the ban on church activities, joined sensitization on the right protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 using notice boards and on their premises.

However, on the first Sunday after churches were permitted to fellowship, many were still closed.

On Citi News‘ arrival at the Anaji Christ the King Methodist Church, there was no church activity except for the security officer on the premises.

The situation was no different at the Prayerline Chapel International where the Overseer was seen cleaning the place.

At the St. Monica’s Anglican Church, which could not also have church service, Rev Father Samuel Osei Boateng said the measures could be a way of life if they are able to meet them.

In the Northern Region

Churches in the Bimbilla and Yendi Municipalities did not observe services. The reason given was that they are using this week to put in place the necessary measures to begin service next week.

All the churches Citi News visited in the two municipalities were still closed.